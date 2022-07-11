Ukraine Foreign Ministry summons Canadian charge d'affaires over Nord Stream turbines

KIEV, July 11. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on Monday said it summoned the Canadian charge d'affaires and expressed disappointment to him over the country’s decision to return to Germany the repaired turbines for the Nord Stream pipeline.

"On July 11, Canada's charge d'affaires ad interim in Ukraine was invited to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, and disappointment of the Ukrainian side was expressed to him over the decision of the Canadian government to issue a permit for the return to Germany of the Nord Stream-1 turbines repaired by Siemens Energy Canada," the ministry said in a statement on its website.

The ministry called on Canada to reconsider the decision.

"The Canadian side was urged to reconsider this decision, which undermines the Euro-Atlantic unity in the application of the international sanctions regime against the Russian Federation, and also creates the basis for Russia to continue to use energy as a hybrid weapon against Europe," the ministry said

The US, on the contrary, supports the decision by Canada, Ned Price, spokesman for the US Department of State, said in a statement on Monday.

Shipments through the Nord Stream, the main gas-export route from Russia to Europe, were suspended on July 11 for 10 days for annual maintenance. Just 40% of the Nord Stream capacity has been utilized since mid-June because Siemens failed to return on time a gas pumping unit that had been sent to Canada for repairs. Although Canada on July 9, after requests from Germany, decided to return the repaired turbine, the time of its delivery has yet to be determined.