MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Syria’s decision to recognize the independence of the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics has not been formalized yet, the LPR’s ambassador to Russia, Rodion Miroshnik, told TASS on Wednesday.

"All this is stipulated in the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance. But it has not yet been signed. This is only an expression of Syria's wish. Which is wonderful," he said. "Certain processes are underway, and it is better not to disrupt them. We are looking forward to the signing initiative."

Earlier, a Syrian Foreign Ministry spokesman said that his country had made a decision on Wednesday to recognize the independence of the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics. Contacts will be established with the LPR and the DPR to agree on a framework for strengthening relations, including the establishment of diplomatic relations in accordance with existing norms.

On June 16, Syria’s President Bashar Assad said during a meeting with a DPR delegation that the procedure of recognizing the DPR had officially begun. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia would hail the recognition of the DPR and the LPR by Syria and any other country.