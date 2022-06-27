NATO to enhance battlegroups in its eastern parts — secretary-general

BRRUSSELS, June 27. /TASS/. NATO plans to enhance its battlegroups in its eastern parts and to look at issues of military supplies, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday.

"At the Summit, we will strengthen our forward defenses. We will enhance our battlegroups in the eastern part of the Alliance up to brigade-levels. We will transform the NATO Response Force. And increase the number of our high readiness forces. To well over 300,000," he said at a news conference ahead of the alliance’s summit in Madrid.

"We will also boost our ability to reinforce in crisis and conflict, including with: more pre-positioned equipment, and stockpiles of military supplies; more forward-deployed capabilities, like air defense; strengthened command and control; and upgraded defense plans, with forces pre-assigned to defend specific Allies," he announced.