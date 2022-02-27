Kiev delegation leaves for Gomel to hold talks with Moscow - Belarusian politician

MINSK, February 27. /TASS/. The Ukrainian delegation leaves for Gomel to hold talks with Russia, Head of the Roundtable Democratic Forces Yury Voskresensky said on Sunday.

"I have information that President of [Ukraine Vladimir] Zelensky has just spoke with Belarusian leader [Alexander] Lukashenko over the phone. President Lukashenko convinced [him] to save Ukraine’s state sovereignty, and the Ukrainian delegation is now leaving for Gomel," Belpresscenter quoted the politician as saying.

Voskresensky clarified that he received these data from "a participant and witness" in the talks between the two heads of state.

Earlier on Sunday, press secretary of the Belarusian president, Natallia Eismant, confirmed that the countries’ leaders held talks.

On Sunday, Lukashenko revealed that he had previously tried to contact Zelensky and persuade him to negotiate. According to the Belarusian leader, the country managed to prepare a platform for talks, met the Russian delegation and was waiting for Ukraine’s response.

Earlier, Zelensky stated that he was willing to hold talks in any other venue, but not in Belarus, since it was allegedly engaged in some aggressive actions.