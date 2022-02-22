DPR self-reliant, but may ask for help from Russia — DPR’s leader

MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. The Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) relies on its own forces but doesn’t rule out that it may ask for help from Russia, the republic’s leader, Denis Pushilin said on Tuesday.

"First of all, we rely on ourselves, on our own forces. That is why we have launched a mobilization campaign. Further on, we will see how the situation develops. Naturally, we do not rule out that at some point we will have to ask for help from Russia on quite definite terms envisaged by the treaty on cooperation between Russia, the DPR, and LPR (Lugansk People’s Republic - TASS)," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

Amid the mounting threat of combat action, the self-proclaimed republics on February 18 announced the evacuation of civilians to Russia. On February 19, the Donbass republics announced general mobilization.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognizing the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR). Treaties of friendship, cooperation, and mutual assistance were signed with their leaders.