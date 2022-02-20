Macron receives reassurance about withdrawal of Russian troops from Belarus - agency

PARIS, February 20. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron has received an assurance from his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, that Russia will withdraw its troops from Belarus as soon as their joint drills are over, France Presse said on Sunday, citing a Elysee Palace spokesperson.

"We will have to verify it and it may take some time," the official said.

The Elysee Palace said earlier that the two leaders agreed to organize a Trilateral Contact Group meeting to receive commitments to cease fire along the contact line in Donbass from all the sides.

Meanwhile, Reuters said that the Contact Group will meet already on Monday.