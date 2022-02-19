Biden claims Putin made decision to invade Ukraine

WASHINGTON, February 19. /TASS/. The US Administration claims that Russian President Vladimir Putin has made a decision to invade Ukraine, US President Joe Biden confirmed Thursday.

When asked directly whether he is certain that Putin intends to invade Ukraine, Biden replied in an affirmative.

The reporters then asked if this means that Washington cuts its diplomatic interaction with Moscow on Ukraine.

"No," Biden replied. "Until he does [invade Ukraine], diplomacy is always a possibility," Biden underscored.

When asked what reason he has to believe that Putin is considering this course of action," Biden replied: "we have significant intelligence capability."

During the same speech, Biden claimed that Putin has already made a decision to invade Ukraine.

"At this moment, I am convinced that [Putin] made a decision," he said.

US forces to Ukraine

The US has no intention to send forces to Ukraine, but it will protect NATO territory together with allies, Biden said.

"We will not send troops into fight in Ukraine, but we will continue to support the Ukrainian people," he said.

"The US and our allies are ready to defend every inch of our territory from any threat to our collective security," he added.

He noted that, in the past year, Ukraine received a record-high $650 million worth of aid, which included Javelin anti-tank missiles and $500 million worth of humanitarian and economic aid.