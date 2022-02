UNITED NATIONS, February 16./TASS/. The United Nations has no information for now about the discovery of mass graves of civilians in Donbass, Stephane Dujarric, Spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told TASS on Wednesday in comments on reports in this regard.

"I have no information at this point," the spokesperson said.

Earlier, the Russian Investigative Committee said it was initiating a criminal probe into the discovery of mass graves of Donbass civilians killed in shelling.