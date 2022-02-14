Consultations on Vienna Document requested by Kiev due February 15 — source

VIENNA, February 14./TASS/. Consultations of the OSCE member countries, requested by Ukraine to discuss the compliance with the Vienna Document on Confidence and Security-Building Measures to clarify the situation along the Russian-Ukrainian border, are scheduled for Tuesday, a source from the European security agency told TASS on Monday.

"The consultations will be held behind closed doors tomorrow, in the afternoon," the source said in reply to the question. According to him, any interested member of the OSCE can take part in these consultations.

On February 13, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that Russia had allegedly failed to respond to Ukraine’s request under the Vienna Document to explain the movement of troops along the Ukrainian border.

"Russia failed to respond to our request under the Vienna Document. Consequently, we take the next step. We request a meeting with Russia and all participating states within 48 hours to discuss its reinforcement & redeployment along our border & in temporarily occupied Crimea," he wrote on his Twitter account.

Consultations in 2021

In April 2021, an urgent joint meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council and the OSCE Forum for Security Cooperation was held to address ‘unusual military activity’ along the border of Russia and Ukraine. The Russian delegation spoke against having any decisions taken or recommendations approved, since Russia was not violating the Vienna Document.

"Unusual military activity" has been carried out in Donbass by Ukraine since 2014, adviser to the Russian delegation at the Vienna talks on military security and arms control Yulia Zhdanova said at the meeting then.

"Unusual military activity does take place in Europe. It has been carried out in Donbass since 2014, and with numerous violations of the Vienna Document 2011. This is being done by Ukraine, which, by all indications, has been under external control since then," Zhdanova said in a statement.

She put the spotlight on the fact that Ukraine was been conducting military activities on its soil for seven years in a row, involving up to 70,000 troops and massive amounts of military equipment, without prior notification under the Vienna Document of 2011. Kiev also failed to invite observers to the region.