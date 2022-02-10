First convoy with US military equipment arrive in Romania - agency

BUCHAREST, February 10. /TASS/. A first convoy of military equipment of an American detachment entered Romania through the Nadlac Border Crossing Point, the Agerpres news agency reported on Wednesday.

The convoy consisting of armored personnel carriers and military equipment had a special border crossing lane on the Hungarian-Romanian border. The trucks stopped in a parking lot at the border point, where they will remain until the morning while two other convoys will cross the Romanian border during the night.

The commander of the 191st Arad Infantry Battalion, Lieutenant-Colonel Sorin Semeniuc, who greeted the American trucks, said that they come from Germany and go to the Mihail Kogalniceau Base in Constanta County (the south-east of Romania - TASS). He specified that the military will arrive "in the coming days based on a deployment schedule.".