Syrian soldier killed, five wounded in Israeli missile strikes

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. A Syrian service member was killed and five more were wounded in Israel’s missile strikes in Syria, Oleg Zhuravlev, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said on Wednesday.

"On February 9, at about 2:00 a.m. Moscow time, four F-16 tactical fighter jets belonging to the Israeli Air Force carried out a strike with guided missiles against targets outside Al-Kiswah in the Rif Dimashq Governorate, without crossing Syria’s state border," he said.

"At about 2:30 a.m. Moscow Time, Israel’s Defense Forces fired ten ground-to-ground missiles from the occupied Golan Heights targeting positions of air defense units of the Syrian Arab Army," Zhuravlev added. "One Syrian soldier was killed and five were wounded."

According to Zhuravlev, eight missiles were destroyed with the Russian-made air defense weapons belonging to the Syrian armed forces.

"Syrian military and civilian infrastructure suffered material damage," he added.

On Wednesday, the Syrian news agency SANA reported that at least one soldier was killed and five more were wounded in the Israeli airstrikes on Damascus. The agency said that Syria’s air defenses repelled the attack by opening fire on aerial targets over the capital.