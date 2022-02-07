Biden plans to visit Israel later this year - White House

WASHINGTON, February 7. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden on Sunday spoke by phone with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and said he planned to visit Israel later this year, the White House said in a statement.

"The President thanked the Prime Minister for his invitation to visit Israel and said he looks forward to a visit later this year," the statement said. "They agreed that their teams would remain in close consultation."

The leaders discussed "security and other challenges in the Middle East region, including the threat posed by Iran."

"The President underscored his commitment to expanding stability and partnerships across the Middle East region, as exemplified by the Abraham Accords," the statement said.

They also discussed the U.S. operation against the Islamic State (banned in Russia) leader in Syria. The US president "conveyed his unwavering support for Israel’s security and freedom of action, emphasizing his administration’s full support for replenishing Israel’s Iron Dome system."

In addition, Biden and Bennett discussed the situation around Ukraine.