British PM, German chancellor underline need for clear, consistent message to Russia

LONDON, February 4. /TASS/. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz believe that NATO allies need to deliver a clear and consistent message to Russia, the British prime minister’s press office said in a statement on Friday following a telephone conversation between the two leaders.

"The Prime Minister and Chancellor Scholz underlined the need for allies to deliver a clear and consistent message to Russia, including on the repercussions of a further Russian invasion of Ukraine," the statement reads.

Johnson and Scholz also "agreed to continue working together and with other international partners on a comprehensive package of sanctions." "The Prime Minister stressed that those sanctions should be ready to come into force immediately in the event of further Russian incursion into Ukraine," the statement added.