Russia will win struggle for multipolar world — North Korean Foreign Minister

TOKYO, October 12. /TASS/. Russia will win the struggle for the protection of sovereign rights and security and the creation of a multipolar world, North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui said at a reception held on behalf of Russian Ambassador to Pyongyang Alexander Matsegora to mark the 76th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The Minister expressed confidence that "the Russian army and people would unite around President Vladimir Putin as one and surely win victory in accomplishing the sacred cause of defending the sovereign right and security of the country and building an independent multipolar world," the Korean Central News Agency reported.

In addition, the Minister noted that the traditional friendly relations between the two nations are currently experiencing a new golden era thanks to the "sincerest comradely relations" between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. According to her, Pyongyang's position is to support Russia "in every field."

In turn, the Russian ambassador noted that the agreement on a comprehensive strategic partnership signed by the leaders of the two countries in Pyongyang on June 19 elevated relations "to the highest level of partnership."

He noted that "one of main purposes of the treaty is to pool efforts to continuously improve the people's well-being" and that "the treaty provides conditions for rapid development of bilateral cooperation in the fields of education, public health, sci-tech, agriculture", and other areas.