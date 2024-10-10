{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Military operation in Ukraine

Russian Lancet munition destroys French-made artillery gun in Kharkov Region

"After the exact location coordinates of the enemy’s self-propelled artillery system were confirmed, a decision was made to deliver a pinpoint strike at the target," the Russian Defense Ministry reported

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup North destroyed a French-made artillery system of the Ukrainian army by a Lancet loitering munition in the Kharkov Region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"During reconnaissance measures in the Kharkov Region, servicemen of the Battlegroup North uncovered by an UAV a firing position of a French-made 155mm Caesar self-propelled artillery system of the Ukrainian army. After the exact location coordinates of the enemy’s self-propelled artillery system were confirmed, a decision was made to deliver a pinpoint strike at the target," the ministry said in a statement.

"The uncovered target was promptly destroyed in a forest belt by a Lancet loitering munition," it said.

"Aerial reconnaissance based on data recorders registered the destruction of the French-made Caesar self-propelled artillery system in real time," the ministry said.

Ukrainian official dismisses reports claiming Kiev ready to declare ceasefire
"The 'victory plan' that will be presented to Britain, France, Italy and Germany in a few days is a tool to push the situation towards implementing the 'peace formula,'" Dmitry Litvin said
Israel drags Middle East into catastrophe — Iranian foreign minister
Abbas Araghchi held a meeting with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud
Russian forces thwart Ukrainian troop rotation in Zaporozhye area
According to the report, a Russian reconnaissance drone operator uncovered another enemy attempt to rotate troops
Situation tense as fire continues to rage at Crimean oil depot — mayor
According to Igor Tkachenko, municipal services and utility providers are assisting the fire brigades in every possible way, providing them with hot meals and places to rest and supplying them with firefighting materials and equipment
Russia has proof of US’, UK’s involvement in sabotage of Nord Stream pipelines — diplomat
The publication of the evidence will depend on how the situation around the investigation unfolds, Maria Zakharova said
Press review: West's new NATO angle for Kiev and Putin plans powwows with regional bigs
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, October 8th
Putin highlights danger emanating from Neo-Nazis in Ukraine in talk with Scholz
As it was pointed out, official Kiev "is not fulfilling its promises to stop this barbarity: the number of such instances has been growing in recent days"
Russian forces press Ukrainian troops near Grigorovka in DPR — military expert
Andrey Marochko added that Russian army units have intensified fire on Ukrainian militants’ positions in the settlement of Serebryanka
Moldova uses conflict in Ukraine to put pressure on Transnistria
Vadim Krasnoselsky noted that the conflict in Ukraine, which closed its border with Transnistria, "seriously disrupted logistics, complicated the fulfillment of obligations to foreign partners, limited supplies to the republic, and deprived it of some markets"
Argentina, Chile suspended lithium supplies to Russia — official
According to deputy department director of the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade Vladislav Demidov, Russian companies are preparing to start lithium feedstock mining in Russia but the paperwork on licenses for their operation should be expedited
Western Balkans should join EU, no consensus on other candidates — Orban
The Hungarian prime minister emphasized the importance of Serbia’s accession to the EU
Kiev ready for ceasefire along current front line, without recognizing new border — media
A significant number of Ukrainian troops "find themselves trapped" on Russian territory (near Kursk) and are unable to come to aid in Donbass where they are outnumbered in men, the report added
Israel to retaliate so suddenly that Iran won't have time to realize anything — minister
Yoav Gallant reiterated that the Iranian attack did not damage the Israeli Air Force's capabilities
West gives Kiev license to destroy Ukrainian people — Russian delegation to HRC
Ilya Barmin drew attention to the "instrumentalization of the subject of technical assistance to countries in the field of human rights by the delegations of the US, the UK, Germany, France and other European countries"
Ukrainian army starts using FPV drones to attack individual soldiers — Russian sapper
Ukrainian drones are often used for remote mine-laying
Trump’s words about denuclearization deal do not correspond to reality — senior diplomat
According to Sergey Ryabkov, Washington has sent several signals expressing interest in such a dialogue with Beijing
Trump refuses from holding another round of debates with Harris
According to the US ex-President, "there is nothing to debate"
FACTBOX: Hurricane Milton rips through Florida
Police and firefighters are scouting damaged areas to provide aid to those affected and carry out search operations
Stoltenberg could face life imprisonment for his crimes — lawyer
"We are talking about very serious charges," Philippe Vanlangendonck pointed out
Around 220 projectiles reportedly fired at Israel from Lebanon on October 9 — IDF
A massive missile attack on the city of Kiryat Shmona near the border killed two locals
Future of Ukrainians being decided 'overseas,' Russian diplomat says
Maria Zakharova emphasized that the United States was using Ukraine as a tool in its geopolitical manipulations
Romania notifies Russia of imminent closure of its consulate general — diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, this step on the part of Bucharest is conditioned by Russia's decision "to denounce the bilateral intergovernmental agreement on the opening of the mentioned consular institution"
Russian embassy slams US vice president’s remarks about Putin as outrageous
According to the statement, "such a boorish language has become a habit among the current so-called American statesmen"
West’s financial policy makes keeping reserves in their currencies risky — minister
According to Siluanov, the dollar will still be able to maintain its popularity as a payment unit in the coming years, but BRICS nations are already expanding the use of national currencies
Ukraine ‘slowly losing’ in conflict, EU crisis may consequently worsen — media
Among the most severe consequences for the EU the magazine names the influx of refugees
Iran to provide resistance forces fighting Israel with all support — foreign minister
Abbas Araghchi stated that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "failed to achieve his goal" of destroying the Palestinian Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip and "will face the same situation in Lebanon"
Some 3,000 Ukrainian troops may be trapped near Seversk in DPR — expert
"We have recently received information that we broke the line of defense and approached Serebryanka and Grigorovka, so it could be said that the fight for these settlements has already started," Andrey Marochko said
Rolf to launch production of cars in Russia in 2026-2027 — Rolf Group
According to owner Umar Kremlev, the plant will build cars from start to finish
Israel seeks to wage major war to sway US election — Iranian Foreign Ministry
According to Spokesman Esmail Baghaei, the US's security agencies are falsely accusing Iran of trying to interfere in Washington's internal affairs
Hundreds of factories opened in Russia, industrial production growing — Putin
The Russian president also noted that it is necessary to expand the volume and range of products manufactured on the basis of Russian technologies
Oil and gas revenues of Russian budget increase by 49.4% in 9 months
The ministry noted that such an increase in oil and gas revenues was mainly due to the rise in prices for Russian oil
Russian embassy urges US to think about risks of Ukrainian chemical terrorism
According to the diplomatic mission, intelligence data indicates that "Ukraine plans to stage a series of anti-Russia provocations"
Two settlements liberated: situation in Kursk Region
Units of the battlegroup North continued offensive operations and liberated the settlements of Novaya Sorochina and Pokrovsky in the Kursk Region
Iran prepared for any scenario in Middle East conflict — foreign minister
According to Abbas Araghchi, Israel is seeking to expand the geography of the conflict in the region and is trying to draw Tehran into an open confrontation
Desertion epidemic reaches massive proportions in Ukraine — journalist
Accoridng to Vladimir Boiko, the total number of deserters now stands at 170,000 people
Pantsir-S on round-the-clock duty in Kursk region — Russian Defense Ministry
The crews constantly change positions
Seizure of Kursk NPP by Ukrainian troops fraught with recurrence of Chernobyl — delegation
Europe would have faced an environmental and humanitarian disaster, acting head of the Russian delegation to the Vienna Yulia Zhdanova said
Russian troops use latest Tribunal kamikaze drone in Ukraine operation
It has a flight range of over 10 km and carries a payload of 3 kg
Press review: US shuns Russia on Ukraine talks and Washington wavers on aiding Israel
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, October 10th
Russian forces destroy two US-made Patriot missile launchers in Ukraine operation
Russia’s Battlegroup Center repulsed nine Ukrainian army counterattacks and inflicted roughly 490 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Ukraine’s accession to NATO may lead to WWIII — MFA
At the previous NATO summit in Vilnius in July 2023, Zelensky voiced discontent that member countries were unwilling to nail down the timeline for inviting Ukraine to join NATO
FACTBOX: What is known about consequences of UAV attack in Adygea
There are no victims or injured, firefighters are putting out the blaze
Russian national football team to play two friendlies next month
The Syrian Football Association confirmed to TASS earlier that the country’s national team had been training to play a friendly match against the Russian national side
Share of national currencies in payments within CIS over 85% — Putin
This figure continues growing, the Russian leader noted
Putin presents highest state award to Belarusian president
The Russian leader signed a decree on awarding the order to Lukashenko on August 30, when the Belarusian leader turned 70
Ukrainian army kills 80% of comrades trying to surrender
According to the Russian fighter, as soon as the Ukrainians spot a soldier trying to surrender via drone surveillance, they open targeted fire from various weapons
Russian forces strike Ukrainian army’s fuel supply sites over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 650 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy ammunition depot in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Ukraine expects conflict to be over no later than 2025 — Zelensky
Zelensky stated that by November Ukraine expected to prepare a document that would be presented at a new conference on the settlement in the country, but did not specify when this event was planned to be held
Russian forces advancing in over ten areas in Kursk Region — commander
According to Apty Alaudinov, military is making visible progress
US connivance with Kiev fraught with risk of full-scale West-Russia conflict — MFA
"We need not some signals, but real evidence that there is an understanding of the futility of unconditional support for the minions in Kiev, and of the dangers that are exacerbated in a situation where this policy is not revised," Sergey Ryabkov stated
Iran warns Persian Gulf states against any assistance to Israel — Reuters
"The message emphasized the need for regional unity against Israel and the importance of securing stability," the source added
Zelensky needs to initiate talks with Russia, Ukrainian lawmaker says
Alexander Dubinsky is confident that Western leaders will put indirect pressure on the Ukrainian president
Russian paratroopers storm Ukrainian strongholds, liberating Kursk Region’s Pokrovsky
The Russian Defense Ministry quoted servicemen as saying that "the enemy troops were frightened, abandoned their positions, even dropped their documents"
Expansion of Middle East conflict to be catastrophic for region — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov did not speculate on what actions Russia, whose Khmeimim airbase is located in the Middle East, might take in the event of further escalation
IRGC confirms destruction of numerous Israeli F-35s in Iranian missile strike
It was earlier reported that more than 20 Israeli Air Force F-35 aircraft were hit during an IRGC missile strike on Israel
Zelensky says his 'victory plan' aims to strengthen Ukraine’s military might
The Ukrainian president also said that he plans to meet with the leaders of the UK, Germany, Italy and France in the upcoming days and present them with Ukraine’s "victory plan"
Russian troops gain better positions along front line in Kamenskoye — politician
Russia’s forces are advancing in two directions at a time
Croatian summit declaration on Ukraine includes Zelensky’s 'peace plan' — news outlet
The Dubrovnik declaration consists of 17 provisions, which, according to the Nova.rs news outlet, will be discussed by the participants of the summit before signing
Taiwan records approach of 27 Chinese PLA aircraft, 14 vessels in past day
According to the statement, 15 PLA aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and flew into the island’s air defense identification zone in the northern, central and southwestern airspace of Taiwan
Nobel Prize in chemistry awarded for work with proteins
While Baker has designed an entirely new kind of proteins, Top7, "that was unlike any other protein," Hassabis and Jumper have developed an AI model called AlphaFold2, which enabled them to predict the structure of over 200 million proteins identified in other living organisms
IDF claims elimination of Hezbollah militia member in Syria
According to the press office, the Israeli Air Force attacked and eliminated Azam Jahout
Ramstein group meeting likely to take place in Brussels on October 17 — source
It is reported that the possibility to hold consultations at the working level is currently under consideration
At least two killed as Hurricane Milton slams into Florida — TV
Damaging winds and devastating rains from the hurricane will continue to whip through central Florida at least until Thursday morning
Response measures to be in effect as soon as West approves long-range strikes — Lavrov
Commenting on Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s remark that the upcoming October 12 Ramstein-format meeting of the contact group on military aid for Kiev will become special, and the entire next week will become "historic in many ways," the top Russian diplomat noted that he "does not follows their meetings"
Russia’s Mir payment system launched in Nicaragua, so far through one ATM
Russian Trade Representative in Nicaragua Petr Pankratov reported that payment by Mir card in Nicaragua, which can now be found in many places in Cuba, is a question of the future
Liberation of western DPR could collapse Ukraine’s defenses up to Dnieper River — adviser
According to Igor Kimakovsky, Russian forces have almost encircled Kurakhovka and Selidovo
Residents being evacuated from village in Adygea amid fire caused by drone attack
According to the republic’s head, no casualties were reported
Avtovaz starts sales of updated Lada Vesta with ESC
The car also has such options as side airbags, three-level heated front seats, a rear-view camera with dynamic trajectory lines
Lavrov arrives in Laos to take part in 19th East Asia Summit
The top Russian diplomat is expected to speak at the summit on Friday, October 11
Russia hammers Ukrainian military airfields by Kinzhal hypersonic missiles
Russia’s Battlegroup South liberated the community of Zoryanoye Pervoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day, the ministry reported
Russian aircraft target construction site of Ukrainian stronghold in Zaporozhye Region
"The fortified area in the Orekhov District, where they are digging in and installing concrete structures, will not help the enemy," Vladimir Rogov said
EU ambassadors agree on mechanism for 35 billion euro loan to Kiev — EU Council
The 35 billion euro loan from the EU should be part of the G7 credit line, which is expected to total 50 billion dollars or 45 billion euros
Impossible to assess environmental damage of Nord Stream detonation, German official says
Bettina Hoffmann admitted that a lot of methane was expelled into the water, but, in her opinion, it did not cause long-term damage to the environment
West hopes to pull Ukraine into NATO in exchange for territories — MFA
"The West forgets that one of the main reasons for the start of the conflict was its obsessive wish to drag Ukraine into the alliance, to turn it into a springboard for confrontation with Russia," Maria Zakharova recalled
Kremlin slams as fake news rumors of DPRK military’s participation in special operation
South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun has alleged that DPRK soldiers might have been sent to Ukraine
Lavrov to take part in East Asia Summit in Laos
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that the EAS is both a mechanism of the ASEAN and a key element of ASEAN-based multilateral dialogue and cooperation in the region
Senior Russian diplomat sees no basis for discussing strategic stability with US
Sergey Ryabkov specified that no talks can be held, unless Washington changes the line of the anti-Russian policy being pursued by the US and its allies
Russia virtually has no unemployment, labor productivity should be increased — Putin
According to the Russian president, the opening of new high-tech production facilities is "a step in the absolutely right direction"
Mobilized Ukrainian welder cuts hole in border bridge
He fled to Hungary, Ukrainian journalist Vitaly Glagola said
Putin launches serial assembly of Lada Aura via videoconference
The car based on the Vesta model was first presented last summer
Iran ready to respond with force to potential Israeli attack — media
Iranian Ambassador to Turkey Mohammad Hassan Habibollah Zadeh pointed out that those not directly involved in the conflict "should not participate in Israel's attacks or aggression against Iran"
Foreign mercenaries in Ukraine will not have POW status — Russian military
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov warned that all foreign mercenaries, detained in Ukraine, would be brought to justice on criminal charges
Ukraine topic 'fading' at UN, no desire to resolve conflict there — senior diplomat
According to Sergey Vershinin, the UN General Assembly’s 79th session "widely discussed ultimatums for Russia, including Zelensky's so-called peace formulas, which are obviously unacceptable"
At least four wounded in Israeli strike on industrial area in Syria — TV
The attack was followed by fire
Israel to retaliate Iranian actions by attacking military targets — newspaper
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, key ministers, army and intelligence chiefs decided to focus on "Iranian military facilities," the source told the newspaper, adding that the decision could be changed
Ukraine’s losses, counterattacks, captives: unfolding situation in Kursk Region
The Russian military struck clusters of manpower and equipment of 13 enemy brigades in the Kursk Region
Israel’s bills banning UNRWA activities cause concern — Russian diplomat
Vasily Nebenzya stressed that such a move would constitute a violation of the UN Charter and "will have the most negative consequences"
Avtovaz plans to produce 8,000 Lada Aura cars per year starting from 2025
The car based on the Vesta model was first presented last summer
Israel undermining UN resolutions that granted it UN membership — Russian diplomat
According to Vasily Nebenzya, there is a paradoxical situation
Israel fears full-scale conflict with Iran — newspaper
Israel is likely to give up the idea of striking nuclear sites in Iran, the Jerusalem Post said
Putin relieves Russian Ambassador to US Antonov of his post — decree
The Russian diplomat returned to Moscow on October 6
Discord deals with blocking in Russia, Turkey — company
"We are aware of reports of Discord being unreachable in Russia and Turkey. Our team is investigating these reports at this time," the notice reads
Nuclear test ban organization says Iranian seismic event looks like earthquake — diplomat
A 4.5-magnitude earthquake was recorded in Iran’s province of Semnan southeast of the capital Tehran on October 5
Group of Iranian lawmakers asks Security Council to authorize creation of nuclear weapons
Since 2003, a fatwa by the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has outlawed the production of nuclear weapons as contradicting Islam
Big Five nuclear powers to hold regular meeting in New York soon — senior Russian diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov also wished every success to China which took over coordination of the group as he said that Beijing can count on Moscow’s support in what he called a turbulent time
Kalashnikov launches series production of VTOL drones — company
The State Transport Leasing Company is the main customer of such drones, the press service noted
Putin did not talk to Trump after Trump’s presidential term expired — Kremlin spokesman
The claims about potential contacts between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump first emerged in the excerpts from a book by veteran US investigative journalist Bob Woodward, presented by CNN
Press review: Putin takes meetings in Kremlin and Russia's ace in the hole for peace talks
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, October 9th
Defense contractor delivers new batch of Su-34 bombers to Russia’s Aerospace Forces
The bombers have undergone a series of ground and flight tests
Ukraine pulls back troops to western outskirts of Dzerzhinsk — security agencies
According to the report, there is currently a mop-up operation ongoing, targeting the remaining pockets of resistance in the center of Dzerzhinsk
Putin launches third power unit of Udarnaya TPP
The first and second units were commissioned on March 1 and April 1, respectively
