Russian Lancet munition destroys French-made artillery gun in Kharkov Region

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup North destroyed a French-made artillery system of the Ukrainian army by a Lancet loitering munition in the Kharkov Region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"During reconnaissance measures in the Kharkov Region, servicemen of the Battlegroup North uncovered by an UAV a firing position of a French-made 155mm Caesar self-propelled artillery system of the Ukrainian army. After the exact location coordinates of the enemy’s self-propelled artillery system were confirmed, a decision was made to deliver a pinpoint strike at the target," the ministry said in a statement.

"The uncovered target was promptly destroyed in a forest belt by a Lancet loitering munition," it said.

"Aerial reconnaissance based on data recorders registered the destruction of the French-made Caesar self-propelled artillery system in real time," the ministry said.