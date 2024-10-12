Ukraine loses over 400 troops in Kursk area in past day— Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army lost over 400 troops and 18 pieces of equipment in the Kursk area in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 400 troops, 18 armored vehicles, including six tanks, two infantry fighting vehicles and ten armored combat vehicles, as well as four artillery systems, in the past day," the statement reads.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two HIMARS and Vampire rocket launchers, four mortars, an electronic warfare system and 14 motor vehicles. Seven Ukrainian troops surrendered to Russian forces.

Ukraine loses over 22,300 troops, 150 tanks since start of fighting in Kursk area

The Ukrainian army has lost over 22,300 troops since fighting began in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Since the start of fighting in the Kursk area, the enemy has lost more than 22,300 troops, 150 tanks, 98 armored personnel carriers, 71 infantry fighting vehicles, 907 armored combat vehicles, 608 motor vehicles, 185 artillery pieces, and 36 multiple launch rocket systems, including nine US-made HIMARS launchers and six MLRS launchers,," the statement reads.

In addition, Russian forces have so far destroyed nine missile launchers, five transport-loading vehicles, 48 electronic warfare systems, nine counterbattery radars, three air defense radars, and 22 pieces of engineering equipment, including 13 combat engineer vehicles and a UR-77 mine-clearing vehicle, as well as three armored maintenance and recovery vehicles.

Russian forces repel five Ukrainian counterattaks in Kursk Region in past day

Russian forces repelled five Ukrainian counterattacks near Lyubimovka, Tolsty Lug and Novoivanovka in the Kursk Region in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, Russian forces continue operations to destroy the enemy troops in the Kursk Region. "Units of Battlegroup North continued their offensive operations, defeating the forces of the 22nd, 41st, 47th and 114th mechanized brigades, the 17th Tank Brigade, the 82nd and 95th air assault brigades, the 1st National Guard Brigade, and the 103rd and 129th territorial defense brigades near Daryino, Lyubimovka, Malaya Loknya, Tolsty Lug, Novy Put and Plekhovo, the statement reads.

"In addition, the battlegroup’s units repelled five counterattacks towards the settlements of Lyubimovka, Tolsty Lug and Novoivanovka in the past day. As a result, 60 enemy troops were killed or wounded; the enemy also lost two tanks, six armored combat vehicles and five motor vehicles," the ministry added.

Seven Ukrainian troops surrender to Russian forces in Kursk area in past day

Seven Ukrainian troops surrendered to Russian forces in the Kursk area in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Seven Ukrainian army servicemen surrendered," the statement reads.

Russian aircraft hit Ukrainian troops near 18 settlements in Kursk Region

Russian aircraft have hit Ukrainian troops near 18 settlements in the Kursk Region and 13 settlements in the Sumy Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Army aircraft and artillery units hit the troops and equipment of the 22nd, 41st, 47th and 114th mechanized brigades, the 17th Tank Brigade, the 82nd and 95th air assault brigades, the 1st National Guard Brigade, the 103rd, 112th and 129th territorial defense brigades near Vladimirovka, Daryino, Kolmakov, Kazachya Loknya, Lyubimovka, Lebedevka, Malaya Loknya, Martynovka, Makhnovka, Nikolayevo-Daryino, Novy Put, Novoivanovka, Orkovka, Plekhovo, Sverdlikovo, Sudzha, Tolsty Lug and Cherkasskoye Porechnoye," the statement reads.

In addition, "tactical aircraft and missile forces hit the gathering points and reserves of the 21st, 47th and 115th mechanized brigades, the 95th Air Assault Brigade, the 36th Marine Brigade, as well as the 103td and 119th territorial defense brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces near Belopolye, Belovody, Boyaro-Lezhachi, Vorozhba, Vodolagi, Kislaya Dubina, Mirlogi, Obody, Pavlovka, Rechki, Stepanovka, Sumy and Shpil.".