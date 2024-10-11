Russian Agriculture Ministry supports direct grain sales initiative

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Agriculture supported the initiative of participants in the Union of Grain Exporters in the sphere of developing direct export sales of grain, the Union said after the joint meeting with the Ministry on grain export development.

"The Russian Agriculture Ministry supported the initiative of Union’s participants in the sphere of developing direct export sales, bypassing traders and intermediaries from third countries. In particular, Russian exporters took a commitment not to provide Russian grain in 'backing' deals to foreign winners of tenders on the basis of the principle of 'Russian grain to be supplied to consumers by Russian exporters only'," the Union said.