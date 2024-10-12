Washington shows unbalanced approaches in Middle East — senior Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. The United States shows unbalanced approaches in the Middle East and destabilizes the situation, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS.

"The United States has done a lot in recent years not to stabilize, but, on the contrary, to push the situation towards the current destabilization. Perhaps this happened because it was totally focused on supporting its main ally - the state of Israel in the region. But we see how counterproductive such unbalanced approaches are," the diplomat said.

At the same time, according to Ryabkov, Russia has "alternative views that are shared by many in the international community.".