Hezbollah set to force Israel to cease fire in southern Lebanon — Hezbollah spokesman

BEIRUT, October 11. /TASS/. Hezbollah’s goal is to defeat Israel and force it to stop shelling attacks on southern Lebanon, Hezbollah media office head, Mohammad Afif, said.

"We are at the beginning of our battle and the enemy will not be able to advance at the southern front, despite engaging additional forces," he told a news conference in Beirut. "That is why our priority is to inflict defeat on Israel to force it to cease fire."

Israel has been delivering massive airstrikes on Hezbollah military targets in Lebanon since September 23, when it launched Operation Northern Arrows. Israel’s declared goal is to create safe conditions in the country’s northern areas so that tens of thousands of local residents could return to their homes. Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was reportedly killed in Israel’s strike on Beirut on September 27. In the early hours on October 1, Israel announced the launch of a ground operation in Lebanon’s border areas.