Russian defense chief inspects Northern Fleet’s military, social infrastructure facilities

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov has inspected the Northern Fleet’s military and social infrastructure facilities, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, the defense chief received a report about plans to build warehouses for rockets and missiles, as well as residential buildings, at the garrison of the Northern Fleet’s 61st Separate Guards Naval Infantry Brigade by 2030.

The defense minister also laid flowers to the monument to the marines killed in armed conflicts.