MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. The total number of casualties suffered by the Ukrainian armed forces during the fighting in the Kursk area has amounted to more than 21,550 servicemen, the Russian Defense Ministry has said.

The Russian troops repelled two enemy attacks in the area of Lyubimovka and Kamyshevka. Five Ukrainian military personnel have surrendered as prisoners of war (POWs).

Progress of the operation to neutralize Ukrainian forces

- The Russian military repelled two enemy attacks towards Lyubimovka and Kamyshevka.

- Russia's Battlegroup North units continued offensive operations and destroyed Ukrainian military units in the areas of Daryino, Lyubimovka, Novy Put and Plekhovo.

- The Russian military struck clusters of manpower and equipment of 13 enemy brigades in the Kursk Region.

- The Russian Air Force struck Ukrainian reserves in the Sumy Region.

Ukraine's losses

- Over the day, the enemy lost more than 200 servicemen, three tanks, an armored combat vehicle, as well as a mortar, an electronic warfare station and a motor vehicle. Five Ukrainian armed forces personnel surrendered as POWs.

- Since the beginning of hostilities in the Kursk Region, Kiev has lost over 21,550 servicemen, 139 tanks, 66 infantry fighting vehicles, 98 armored personnel carriers, 892 armored combat vehicles, 590 motor vehicles, 177 artillery guns, 33 multiple rocket launchers, including eight HIMARS and six US-made MLRS, nine launchers of anti-aircraft missile systems, five transport and loading vehicles, 46 electronic warfare stations, nine counter-battery radars, three air defense radars, 22 pieces of engineering and other equipment, including 13 engineering demolition vehicles, a UR-77 demining unit, and three armored repair vehicles.

Civilian hostages

- The Ukrainian armed forces are holding civilians who remained in the occupied territories in a boarding school in the town of Sudzha in the Kursk Region, Alexander Bogachev, head of the Sudzha district, told TASS.

- He added that this is confirmed by footage filmed by the Ukrainian servicemen themselves.