Middle East conflict

Two drones crossed into Israel from Lebanon — IDF

No casualties were reported

TEL AVIV, October 12. /TASS/. Two drones were launched from the Lebanese territory toward central Israel, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in central Israel, two UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles - TASS) were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory," it said. "The UAVs were monitored from the moment in which they crossed the Lebanese border. The IAF successfully intercepted one UAV."

According to the IDF, a building was reportedly damaged in Herzliya, a Tel Aviv’s northern neighborhood.

No casualties were reported. "The incident is under review," the IDF added.

Iranian president calls on Russia to play more active role concerning Israel’s crimes
Masoud Pezeshkian noted that European countries and the United States are not interested in deescalating the situation in the Middle East
Ukraine facing severe internal turbulence — commander
Apty Alaudinov is also convinced that the special military operation will be completed by the end of the year
Kiev better accept that it will lose territories — Polish politician
"Currently, the Ukrainians are losing steam - the longer this war goes on, the worse the situation in Ukraine will be," Slawomir Mentzen stated
Ukrainian attempts to counterattack to put country into agony — commander
"With such last steps, Zelensky will put an end to the state of Ukraine in the form in which we knew it before the start of the special military operation," Major General Apty Alaudinov said
All US steps in Asia-Pacific region aimed at isolating Russia, China — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat pointed to the paradoxical nature of the slogan promoted by the United States about the creation of the so-called free and open Indo-Pacific region
56 Kursk Region residents rescued from captivity over day
On August 6, Ukraine launched a massive attack on the Kursk Region, prompting a state of emergency in the area
IDF claims elimination of Islamic Jihad field commander in West Bank
According to the press office, in the past few months, Muhammad Abdullah was responsible for the organization of terrorist activities in this region
Zelensky says second conference on Ukraine to be held in November
It contradicts his office's statements
Trade war between China and European Union is unavoidable — expert
According to Jens Eskelund, the proceedings with Chinese electric cars have distracted from looking at a broader pictire for several months. He noted that Chinese exports driven by deflation and the externalization of weak domestic demand are widening the trade gap between the EU and China, and this is causing trade friction
Putin starts his working program in Ashgabat
The agenda includes addressing the plenary session of the international forum, which will be opened by Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov
Visits to Russia Hungary’s sovereign right, foreign minister tells German reporter
Peter Szijjarto said that Berlin has no right to dictate other countries, which event its ministers would attend
Russian marines kick out large Ukrainian group from Kursk Region — commander
Akhmat Special Forces Commander Major General Apty Alaudinov pointed out that he saw everything with his own eyes with the help of a drone
Putin relieves Russian Ambassador to US Antonov of his post — decree
The Russian diplomat returned to Moscow on October 6
Russia finds non-issuance of visas to its delegates prior to UNGA 'unacceptable' — MFA
As Sergey Vershinin noted, not all Russian representatives have received visas to attend the First Committee of the General Assembly
Roscosmos to unveil new Russian orbital station at Army 2022 forum
It is reported that the forum’s visitors will also be able to view the Marker robotic vehicle
IN BRIEF: Ex-Ukrainian intel officer’s car blown up in northern Moscow
The explosion occurred in a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado off-road vehicle parked on Korovinskoye highway in the north of Moscow, when the driver started the SUV
BRICS alternative to EU for Serbia — deputy PM
"I am convinced that there is no place for Serbia in the EU, at least it has not yet made much effort to accept us as a full member," Aleksandar Vulin said
No use training Ukrainian troops in France amid mass defections, expert says
Peer de Jong described the Ukrainian armed forces’ situation as a disaster
Germany’s military aid unable to save Kiev regime — senior Russian lawmaker
"All new German howitzers and tanks will be burnt on the battlefields of the special military operation, as Tigers (German tanks of World War II - TASS) were during the Great Patriotic War (the Eastern Front during WWII where the former Soviet Union fought against Nazi Germany - TASS)," Leonid Slutsky noted
Russian Foreign Ministry to implement president's orders to a tee — Lavrov
"Because everyone understands that the fate of our country depends on this, the fate of our people and, to a certain extent, the fate of the whole world," the top Russian diplomat noted
Russia’s export duty on wheat to be $19.54 per metric ton from October 16
The export duty rate for wheat and meslin (a mixture of wheat and rye) is calculated based on an indicative price of $215.8 per metric ton, for barley - at a price of $182 per metric ton, and for corn - $218.3 per metric ton
Big Five nuclear powers to hold regular meeting in New York soon — senior Russian diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov also wished every success to China which took over coordination of the group as he said that Beijing can count on Moscow’s support in what he called a turbulent time
Flour exports from Russia YTD close to 2023 exports
According to the presentation, flour exports from Russia already amounted to 980,000 metric tons
Kalashnikov launches series production of VTOL drones — company
The State Transport Leasing Company is the main customer of such drones, the press service noted
Ukrainian troops retreating from Kupyansk use civilians as human shields — expert
Andrey Marochko specified that due to losing a number of positions in the area of Peschanoye, the adversary began redeploying personnel, arms and military hardware from the line of combat engagement to Kovsharovka
Georgian PM describes situation in Ukraine as disastrous
The posters, which were put up in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi and other cities, show destroyed homes, bridges, schools, churches and other buildings in Artyomovsk (called Bakhmut in Ukraine), Kharkov, Chernigov, Mariupol, Irpen and Donetsk
Israeli Air Force planes hit two buildings in central Beirut
Ambulances rushed to the buildings hit by the airstrikes
Press review: Moscow doesn't trust Bern to mediate on Ukraine and Lavrov heads to Laos
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, October 11th
Snowden said exploding pagers in Lebanon likely to be stuffed with explosives
Former NSA employee and whistleblower blamed Israel for this, slamming its actions as reckless, bordering on terrorism
Russian Lancet munition destroys French-made artillery gun in Kharkov Region
"After the exact location coordinates of the enemy’s self-propelled artillery system were confirmed, a decision was made to deliver a pinpoint strike at the target," the Russian Defense Ministry reported
West puts pressure on those willing to attend BRICS summit — Kremlin aide
According to Yuri Ushakov, "probably not all countries of the world are interested in the success of the Kazan summit"
Kazakhstan Stock Exchange announces withdrawal of Moscow Exchange from its shareholders
KASE relationship with MOEX "was based on a Strategic Cooperation Agreement signed by the exchanges on October 10, 2018, and related agreements," the press release said
Dollar, euro having less than 30% in payments in BRICS — Russian Finance Minister
"The share of the dollar and the euro is declining and it is less than 30% now," Anton Siluanov noted
Russian foreign trade surplus down to $12.6 bln in September 2024 — Central Bank
The foreign trade surplus as of the end of January - September 2024 totaled $102.8 bln
Georgian politician rejects European Parliament's call to impose sanctions on Russia
As Georgian Parliament Chairman Shalva Papuashvili noted, the authors of the resolution know perfectly well that by sanctioning Russia, the Georgian authorities would be hurting themselves
Israel’s bills banning UNRWA activities cause concern — Russian diplomat
Vasily Nebenzya stressed that such a move would constitute a violation of the UN Charter and "will have the most negative consequences"
Ukraine’s losses, reconnaissance unit’s elimination: unfolding situation in Kursk Region
The Russian military repelled five enemy attacks towards the settlements of Lyubimovka, Malaya Loknya, Novaya Sorochina and Kremyanoye
Nobel Peace Prize awarded to survivors of Hiroshima, Nagasaki bombings
Nihon Hidankyo organization's main goals include "the prevention of nuclear war and the abolition of nuclear weapons, including the signing of an international treaty for their total prohibition and elimination"
Israeli aircraft target 45 Hamas facilities in Gaza in past day, army says
Israeli ground troops also continue their operations in the enclave
Ukrainian troops demoralized, routing on Avdeyevka direction — reconnaissance commander
According to the report, Russian troops slowly, but steadily, approach the city of Pokrovsk
Stoltenberg could face life imprisonment for his crimes — lawyer
"We are talking about very serious charges," Philippe Vanlangendonck pointed out
FACTBOX: What is known about consequences of UAV attack in Adygea
There are no victims or injured, firefighters are putting out the blaze
Russia’s latest Malva artillery gun withstands hit by HIMARS rocket in Ukraine operation
The armored cabin protected the crew from shrapnel
Iran won’t go to war with US — IRGC commander’s advisor
"A war on Iran is inadmissible and we reassure the Iranian people that the Islamic republic’s armed forces are strong and are keeping an ear to the ground," General Hossein Daghighi said
Russian Agriculture Ministry supports direct grain sales initiative
It is reported that Russian exporters took a commitment not to provide Russian grain in 'backing' deals to foreign winners of tenders on the basis of the principle of "Russian grain to be supplied to consumers by Russian exporters only"
Russian, Iranian positions on international events very often close — Putin
The Russian leader noted that both countries "are actively working together on the international arena"
Ukrainian withdrawal from Kursk Region to deal 'symbolic blow' for Kiev — newspaper
At the same time, a Ukrainian military officer told the newspaper that the situation in the area was difficult for Ukrainian forces
Press review: Putin takes meetings in Kremlin and Russia's ace in the hole for peace talks
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, October 9th
Russia explains pre-pandemic exchange of anti-COVID equipment with US
It is reported that the situation was extremely challenging for all countries
Russia unveils export version of breakthrough Armata main battle tank at Army forum
The Armata is a heavy-tracked standardized platform serving as the basis to develop main battle tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, armored personnel carriers and some other armored vehicles
Lithuania puts up dragon’s teeth anti-tank barriers on bridge connecting it to Russia
"This is a precautionary step to ensure more effective defense," the ministry went on to say
Russia’s Rubicon UAV technology teams operating in special military op area — top brass
"The Center’s teams have destroyed more than 400 items of armament and equipment of the Ukrainian army and wiped out about 800 site targets," the Defense Ministry said in a statement
Moscow court fines Discord for $36,230 over LGBT propaganda
During the monitoring of the Discord social platform on July 8 and July 11, 2024, the Roskomnadzor registered the facts of non-restriction of access to illegal information
Modern Russian spaceships world’s most reliable spacecraft — TASS reporter in orbit
Before the launch of the Voskhod-1 spacecraft, only six Vostok spaceships made spaceflights, Ivan Vagner pointed out
Tajikistan’s president says English and Russian are as important as mother tongue
"Time will come when every Tajik citizen will speak the Russian and English languages as their mother tongue," President Emomalii Rahmon said in his address to the parliament
Russian forces push Ukrainian troops beyond LPR administrative border
With the advance near Myasozharovka, Russian troops have begun to deliver "more precise fire" at enemy units stationed in the area of the community of Lozovaya, Andrey Marochko said
IRGC confirms destruction of numerous Israeli F-35s in Iranian missile strike
It was earlier reported that more than 20 Israeli Air Force F-35 aircraft were hit during an IRGC missile strike on Israel
Russian Agriculture Ministry not excluding higher import duties on flowers
Unfriendly countries accounted for about 19% of flower supplies to the Russian market, Oksana Lut said
Russian drones capture footage of Ukrainian soldiers firing on retreating comrades
It is noted that despite heavy losses, the Ukrainian barrier troops continue to kill their own soldiers with friendly fire
Former NATO chief Stoltenberg to release memoir detailing time as head of alliance
According to Gyldendal publishing house, the book's key topics include the conflict in Ukraine, NATO's activities in Afghanistan, the alliance's cooperation with US President Donald Trump, and its relations with major powers Russia and China
Russian forces destroy two US-made Patriot missile launchers in Ukraine operation
Russia’s Battlegroup Center repulsed nine Ukrainian army counterattacks and inflicted roughly 490 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Russia has proof of US’, UK’s involvement in sabotage of Nord Stream pipelines — diplomat
The publication of the evidence will depend on how the situation around the investigation unfolds, Maria Zakharova said
British PM, Ukrainian president discuss 'victory plan' for Kiev
It is reported that the leaders also discussed Ukraine’s long-term future, and how investment in the country’s security today would support Europe’s broader security for generations to come
Kata’ib Hezbollah threatens strikes at US bases in case of Israeli aggression against Iraq
According to head of the militia’s security bureau Abu Ali al-Askari, the response strike of the Kata’ib Hezbollah will cover US facilities in Iraq and the neighboring region
Response measures to be in effect as soon as West approves long-range strikes — Lavrov
Commenting on Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s remark that the upcoming October 12 Ramstein-format meeting of the contact group on military aid for Kiev will become special, and the entire next week will become "historic in many ways," the top Russian diplomat noted that he "does not follows their meetings"
Over 308 people injured by Ukrainian attacks on Kursk Region
According to Pavel Alimenko, the region has sufficient accommodation sites, medicines, medical supplies, and basic goods
EU foreign ministers to discuss anti-Russian sanctions on Monday
Ministers will also discuss the issue of countering circumvention of sanctions against Russia
Russia delivers 38 strikes at Ukrainian energy sites, military airfields over week
Russia’s Battlegroup South liberated three communities in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the week, the ministry reported
Israeli army attacks over 185 Hezbollah sites in Lebanon in past day
The airstrikes were carried out simultaneously with ground forces' actions in southern Lebanon, where Israeli troops were engaged in battles against armed Hezbollah militias, locating and destroying military targets as part of a limited ground operation, the press service said
Europe, US not interested in de-escalation in Middle East — Iranian president
According to Masoud Pezeshkian, the situation in the region has escalated dramatically because Israel doesn’t recognize "any international legal and humanitarian standards"
Two settlements liberated: situation in Kursk Region
Units of the battlegroup North continued offensive operations and liberated the settlements of Novaya Sorochina and Pokrovsky in the Kursk Region
Putin plans to hold talks with Iranian president at BRICS summit in Kazan
The summit in Kazan on October 22-24 will be the keystone event for BRICS in 2024
Kiev ready for ceasefire along current front line, without recognizing new border — media
A significant number of Ukrainian troops "find themselves trapped" on Russian territory (near Kursk) and are unable to come to aid in Donbass where they are outnumbered in men, the report added
Zelensky becomes more open to talking with Russia as Ukraine’s position weakens — WaPo
It is reported that Kiev has signaled the importance of ending the conflict as Russia has gained ground on the battlefield
Iranian president calls on Russia to play more active role concerning Israel’s crimes
Masoud Pezeshkian noted that European countries and the United States are not interested in deescalating the situation in the Middle East
Russian troops gain better positions along front line in Kamenskoye — politician
Russia’s forces are advancing in two directions at a time
Russian embassy slams US vice president’s remarks about Putin as outrageous
According to the statement, "such a boorish language has become a habit among the current so-called American statesmen"
Hezbollah fighters repel Israeli attack in south Lebanon
The shootout with Israel’s forces reportedly occurred in the Maroun El Ras district, where the Shia units fired several missiles at the enemy’s military equipment
Gulf states seek to avoid war in region by allying with Iran — media
Anna Jacobs noted that the Gulf countries are trying not to be drawn into the conflict in the Middle East and are making sure that "Israel doesn't use any of their airspace for any attacks"
Nearly 7,000 people cross into Syria from Lebanon in past day — Russian military
Oleg Igansyuk said that Syria’s authorities and the Russian Reconciliation Center helped ten more refugees - one man, two women, and seven children - leave the Rukban camp in the al-Tanf area
Narval combat ship module passes tests successfully — manufacturer
Initially, Narval was designed for the Russian Navy, but the unit also has export potential, with several countries being already interested in it
Russia concerned over Japan’s remilitarization, Lavrov says
The top Russian diplomat said Japan has been ramping up its defense spending and upgrading the basic doctrines by allowing for the possibility of launching preventive strikes
Russia voices protest to Japan over its plans to hold joint drills with US — MFA
It emphasized that "the Japanese side was informed of the categorical unacceptability of such practices, which are expanding in scale year by year, including by the involvement of non-regional NATO member states"
IOC has time to correct situation with participation of Russian athletes in Olympics — ROC
"The humiliating conditions set in the IOC recommendations of March 28, I think, will be unacceptable for a larger part of our sports community," Russian Olympic Committee President Stanislav Pozdnyakov says
Discord messenger blocked in Russia for violation of laws — regulator
Discord was included into the register of social networks, which obliged it to find and block unlawful content on its own
Russian external debt down to $293.4 bln as of October 1
The figure declined from the start of 2024 by $24.5 bln or by 7.7%
Ukrainian troops retreating, any talk about 1991 borders senseless — Ukrainian officer
Earlier, retired Colonel of the Ukrainian Security Service Oleg Starikov said that the Ukrainian army is faced up with a crisis in five areas, which may result in the penetration of the front
Over 300 people seek medical aid in Kursk Region since August 6
According to the Kursk Region government, twenty people are receiving treatment in hospitals
Ukraine started dismantling Three Sisters monument on border with Russia and Belarus
The Three Sisters monument at the Russia, Belarus and Ukraine tripoint was opened on May 3, 1975 and symbolizes the friendship of peoples
Any attack on Iran's nuclear facilities would be 'very serious provocation' — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister also commented on statements that Iran's parliament is allegedly seriously considering the possibility of withdrawing the country from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons
Group of Iranian lawmakers asks Security Council to authorize creation of nuclear weapons
Since 2003, a fatwa by the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has outlawed the production of nuclear weapons as contradicting Islam
70% of Ukrainian combat vehicles engaged in Kursk Region destroyed — Russian commander
According to Apty Alaudinov, Ukraine’s military resources have been exhausted and today, Kiev doesn’t have even a half of what it deployed to attack the Kursk Region
Around 65 projectiles reportedly fired at Israel from Lebanon during day — IDF
No casualties were reported
UNRWA chief says agency is under unprecedented attacks
A year ago, it was primarily a financial existential threat, but today it's a combination of a political and financial threat, the agency’s Commissioner-General, Philippe Lazzarini, said
Russia’s top brass sets up Rubicon Center of Advanced Unmanned Technologies
A key area of the Center’s work is to train highly skilled instructors from among UAV specialists of military units and formations and operators of unmanned combat systems within single units and groups of units, the Defense Ministry specified
Daily death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon amounts to 60 — health ministry
The overall death toll from Israeli bombardments and artillery attacks since the outbreak of the current escalation in October 2023 has reached 2,229, with around 10,300 people being wounded
Putin arrives in Turkmenistan on working visit
The Russian president is to participate in the international forum
Putin to hold some 20 bilateral meetings at BRICS summit in Kazan — aide
"All these bilateral meetings will run through the evening of October 24," Yury Ushakov noted
