Two drones crossed into Israel from Lebanon — IDF

TEL AVIV, October 12. /TASS/. Two drones were launched from the Lebanese territory toward central Israel, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in central Israel, two UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles - TASS) were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory," it said. "The UAVs were monitored from the moment in which they crossed the Lebanese border. The IAF successfully intercepted one UAV."

According to the IDF, a building was reportedly damaged in Herzliya, a Tel Aviv’s northern neighborhood.

No casualties were reported. "The incident is under review," the IDF added.