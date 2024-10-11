Germany’s military aid unable to save Kiev regime — senior Russian lawmaker

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Germany’s potential military aid will not save the Kiev regime, a senior Russian lawmaker said.

Earlier in the day, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told a joint news conference with visiting Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky that Germany, along with its partners, plans to supply Kiev with a package of military aid worth around 1.4 billion euro.

"It looks like Scholz has decided to play Biden and compensate the past-due [president] for the Ramstein meeting that was not held. At a meeting with Zelensky, the German chancellor promised him military assistance worth 600 million euro and another 1.4 billion euro by the end of the year, with the support from Belgium, Denmark, and Norway. Will this save the Kiev regime? Definitely, not," Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the international committee of the Russian State Duma, or lower house of parliament, and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), wrote on his Telegram channel.

"All new German howitzers and tanks will be burnt on the battlefields of the special military operation, as Tigers (German tanks of World War II - TASS) were during the Great Patriotic War (the Eastern Front during WWII where the former Soviet Union fought against Nazi Germany - TASS)," he noted. "Russia’s victory is inevitable and Scholz should better look after the problems of German voters."