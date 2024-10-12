Ukrainian attacks on Belgorod Region kill 2 civilians, leave 12 injured in past day

BELGOROD, October 12. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces attacked 40 towns and villages in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region in the past day, killing two civilians and leaving another 12 injured, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"In the Belgorodsky District, 25 projectiles and 22 drones were launched at the settlements of Dubovoye, Malinovka, Politotdelsky, Oktyabrsky, Razumnoye, Blizhneye, Vesyolaya Lopan, Golovino, Dolbino, Zhuravlyovka, Krasnoye, Krasny Khutor, Otradnoye, Petrovka, Saltykovo, Tavrovo, Ustinka and Tserkovny Khutor; 13 of them were downed by air defenses. <...> A man who suffered injuries in a shelling attack on the village of Yasnye Zori died in the hospital. Three civilians were injured this morning," Gladkov wrote on Telegram, adding that seven private houses and three cars had been damaged.

Another nine civilians were injured in attacks on the Shebekinsky Urban District; one of them died in the hospital on the morning of October 12. Eight projectiles and 15 drones were launched at the town of Shebekino and five nearby settlements. According to the governor, six apartment buildings, seven private houses, 27 cars, a gas pipeline and a power line suffered damage.

Thirty drones attacked the Volokonvsky, Krasnoyaruzhsky and Borisovsky districts and the Graivoronsky Urban District. "In the Borisovsky District, <...> a communication infrastructure facility suffered damage. In the Volokonvsky District, <...> three private houses, two cars and a pickup truck were damaged. Two residential buildings were destroyed in the settlement of Bezymeno in the Graivoronsky Urban District. In the Krasnoyaruzhsky District, <...> a non-residential building and an administrative building suffered damage," the regional governor specified.

Another 20 drones tried to carry out strikes in the Valuisky District, the Prokhorovsky District and the city of Belgorod but were downed by air defenses, causing no casualties or damage, Gladkov added.