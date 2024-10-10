West puts pressure on those willing to attend BRICS summit — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Countries that want to take part in the BRICS summit in Kazan have been and are being pressured, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said at a briefing.

"Of course, certain countries are being pressured," he emphasized.

"The representation [at the BRICS summit], including African countries, is quite significant. So the facts speak for themselves. But pressure, of course, has not been avoided, and I think it will continue to be exerted," the Kremlin aide pointed out.

According to Ushakov, "probably not all countries of the world are interested in the success of the Kazan summit." "This is quite obvious," he said.