Trump’s words about denuclearization deal do not correspond to reality — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. US presidential candidate Donald Trump’s statement that Washington, Moscow and Beijing were close to a denuclearization deal under his administration does not correspond to reality, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters.

"No, this does not correspond to reality. We are well aware that the Trump administration’s attempts to bring Chinese representatives to the same negotiating table with us were unsuccessful," he said in response to a related question.

According to Ryabkov, Washington has sent several signals expressing interest in such a dialogue with Beijing. "We clarified our position, emphasizing that we view the US's nuclear-armed allies, namely the UK and France, as priority participants in any hypothetical negotiations. However, they have shown no desire to join the talks either," the diplomat added.