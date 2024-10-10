Residents being evacuated from village in Adygea amid fire caused by drone attack

MAIKOP, October 10. /TASS/. Residents are being evacuated from the village of Rodnikovoye in Russia’s North Caucasian Republic of Adygea after a night drone attack that caused a fire, the republic’s head, Murat Kumpilov, said.

"No one was hurt, no casualties were reported. A rescue and firefighting operations are underway. People are being evacuated from the village of Rodnikovoye," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Kumpilov, people are being accommodated at a temporary shelter in a nearby village.