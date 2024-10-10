FACTBOX: Hurricane Milton rips through Florida

NEW YORK, October 10. /TASS/. At least two people have been killed by Hurricane Milton, which hit the state of Florida in the southeastern United States on Wednesday, NBC reported.

The victims were from St. Lucie County.

TASS has gathered the key information on the consequences of the disaster.

Milton's fury

- On October 7, US President Joe Biden signed an order declaring a state of emergency in Florida as the hurricane beared down on the state. He also ordered that local authorities be provided with federal aid.

- The Category 3 hurricane made landfall around 8:35 a.m. local time (12:35 a.m. GMT) near the town of Siesta Key. Maximum wind speeds reached 57 m/s (127 mph).

- A number of tornadoes passed through the Spanish Lakes area. Rescue services were deployed to the scene.

- Police and firefighters are scouting damaged areas to provide aid to those affected and carry out search operations.

- Kevin Guthrie, director of the regional division of Emergency Management, reported that approximately 125 homes were destroyed by tornadoes in Florida.

- Milton will continue to unleash life-threatening storm surges, torrential downpours and destructive winds in central Florida, remaining strong until at least Thursday morning.

Casualties

Previous Hurricane

- In late September, Hurricane Helen hit the southern United States.

- It killed more than 200 people and caused an estimated $35 billion in damage.