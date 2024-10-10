Russian troops use latest Tribunal kamikaze drone in Ukraine operation

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. The kamikaze drone dubbed Tribunal and engineered in the Novosibirsk Region has been tested in the area of the special military operation in Ukraine and there are plans to supply 500 such loitering munitions to Russian troops monthly, the People’s Front told TASS on Thursday.

"The feedback from the front is positive and the drones feature good stability during the flight. We have sent about 500 drones to the frontline since September and plan to supply 500 such UAVs per month. The Kulibin Club of the People’s Front helps us interact with other inventors and we have found very many partners in communications and navigation to exchange expertise and technical solutions," said Nikolay Zhernov, a representative of the company that had developed the Tribunal kamikaze drone.

The Tribunal kamikaze drone has received its name at the suggestion of the Russian military. It has a flight range of over 10 km and carries a payload of 3 kg, the People’s Front specified.

"We develop technological sovereignty, accumulate technical communications and software solutions. That is, this is upper-level competence. While accumulating them, we become more independent, more sovereign and more self-sustained," the company said.

The Kulibin Club of the People’s Front selects, tests and supports serial production of the best innovations by Russian engineers. This initiative has helped deliver thousands of hi-tech electronic warfare systems to the frontline to counter enemy drones. Russian troops have also received quadcopters, self-propelled robotic carts and other innovative equipment.