Russian forces destroy two US-made Patriot missile launchers in Ukraine operation

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed two US-made Patriot anti-aircraft missile launchers and an American radar of the Ukrainian army over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces destroyed an AN/MSQ-104 engagement control station and an AN/MPQ-65 multifunctional radar of US manufacture and two US-made Patriot surface-to-air missile launchers and struck amassed enemy manpower and military hardware in 131 areas," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 55 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 55 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy ammunition depot in its area of responsibility in the Kharkov Region over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted casualties in the Liptsy and Volchansk directions on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 92nd air assault and 129th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Maliye Prokhody and Liptsy in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 55 personnel, two motor vehicles and a 122mm D-30 howitzer, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a field ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 430 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West gained better ground, repelled three Ukrainian army counterattacks and inflicted more than 430 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained more advantageous lines and positions. They inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 4th tank brigade, 66th and 116th mechanized and 104th territorial defense brigades near the settlements Shchurovo and Torskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region. They repelled three counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 14th and 63rd mechanized brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to over 430 personnel, five motor vehicles, a Gvozdika motorized artillery system and two 122mm D-30 howitzers, it said.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two Anklav-N electronic warfare stations and three field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 765 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South repelled four Ukrainian army counterattacks and inflicted roughly 765 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained more advantageous positions and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 54th and 93rd mechanized, 56th motorized infantry and 10th mountain assault brigades in areas near the settlements of Seversk, Zvanovka, Belaya Gora and Maksimilyanovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repulsed four counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 81st airmobile and 112th territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 765 personnel, five motor vehicles, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, two 122mm D-30 howitzers and three US-manufactured 105mm M119 artillery guns, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 490 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center repulsed nine Ukrainian army counterattacks and inflicted roughly 490 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses. They inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 24th and 59th mechanized, 152nd infantry, 101st, 111th and 120th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Vozdvizhenka, Aleksandro-Kalinovo, Valentinovka, Sukhaya Balka, Kalinovo and Selidovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repulsed nine counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 42nd, 100th, 110th and 157th mechanized, 68th jaeger and 37th marine infantry brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 490 personnel, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, two motor vehicles, a 152mm D-20 howitzer, a 152mm Giatisnt field gun and a 122mm D-30 howitzer, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 120 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East gained better ground and inflicted roughly 120 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units gained more advantageous lines and positions and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 72nd mechanized, 102nd and 108th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Malinovka and Kopani in the Zaporozhye Region and Dobrovolye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repelled two counterattacks by assault groups of Ukrainian army units," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 120 personnel, eight motor vehicles, a French-made 155mm Caesar self-propelled artillery gun and two 122mm Gvozdika motorized artillery systems, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts 95 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr struck two Ukrainian army brigades and inflicted roughly 95 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 39th coastal defense and 121st territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Sadovoye and Tokarevka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 95 personnel, two motor vehicles, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, a 152mm Msta-B howitzer, a 152mm D-20 howitzer and a 122mm D-30 howitzer, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a field ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russian air defenses destroy 205 Ukrainian UAVs, six HIMARS rockets over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 205 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and six rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down six US-made HIMARS rockets and 205 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, including 96 UAVs outside the area of the special military operation," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 646 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 33,335 unmanned aerial vehicles, 582 surface-to-air missile systems, 18,560 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,469 multiple rocket launchers, 15,908 field artillery guns and mortars and 27,098 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.