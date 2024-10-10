Big Five nuclear powers to hold regular meeting in New York soon — senior Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. The Big Five nuclear-armed states, those being Russia, Great Britain, China, the United States and France, will hold a regular meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) First Committee in New York in the next few weeks, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters.

"A corresponding meeting will take place on the sidelines of the UNGA First Committee in New York" some time in the next couple of weeks, Ryabkov said.

The senior Russian diplomat also wished every success to China which took over coordination of the group as he said that Beijing can count on Moscow’s support in what he called a turbulent time.

"Hopefully, the Western trio from this group will behave at least a little more constructively," Ryabkov concluded.