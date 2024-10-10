Russian forces thwart Ukrainian troop rotation in Zaporozhye area

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Russian forces thwarted the rotation of Ukrainian troops in the Zaporozhye Region in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"Servicemen of the Battlegroup Dnepr thwarted the rotation of a Ukrainian army unit [in the Zaporozhye Region]," the ministry said in a statement.

A Russian reconnaissance drone operator uncovered another enemy attempt to rotate troops. The data was transmitted to an operational headquarters. Artillery of the Battlegroup Dnepr struck the enemy target, using transmitted coordinates. Data recorders registered the destruction of Ukrainian manpower, it said.