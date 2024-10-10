LUGANSK, October 10. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces kill more than 80% of their troops who attempt to surrender, a Russian fighter with the call sign Shturman told TASS.

"Out of everyone who tries [to surrender], at best 5% to 10% make it to the rear," said the fighter who is from an assault unit of the Battlegroup South’s 3rd combined army.

According to him, as soon as the Ukrainians spot a soldier trying to surrender via drone surveillance, they open targeted fire from various weapons on him or launch a massive drone attack.