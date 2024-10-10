South Korean writer Han Kang awarded with Nobel Prize in Literature

STOCKHOLM, October 10. /TASS/. The 2024 Nobel Prize in Literature is awarded to South Korean writer Han Kang, the Nobel Committee said.

It noted her "intense poetic prose that confronts historical traumas and exposes the fragility of human life" in the reasoning for the decision.

"She has a unique awareness of the connections between body and soul, the living and the dead, and in her poetic and experimental style has become an innovator in contemporary prose," the committee’s statement reads.

Han Kang was born on November 27, 1970. She became famous for her novel The Vegetarian, for which she was awarded the Booker Prize in 2016, as well as for her novel Human Acts. Both works have been translated into Russian.