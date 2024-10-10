Putin has no plans to address reporters following his visit to Turkmenistan — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin does not plan to address the press after his visit to Turkmenistan, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The Russian leader will travel to Ashgabat on October 11 for a working visit. He will take part in the Interconnection of Times and Civilizations - Basis of Peace and Development international forum, dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the birth of Turkmen poet and thinker Makhtumkuli Fraghi.

"There are no plans now," the Kremlin spokesman said in response to a question from reporters.

Vladimir Putin usually concludes state, official and working visits abroad by addressing the press and summarizing the results of the trip. In particular, only last year, at the end of his trips to Belarus, Vietnam and North Korea, Kazakhstan, China and Uzbekistan, the head of state answered questions from Russian reporters about his visits.