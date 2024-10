NEW YORK, October 10. /TASS/. At least two people were killed as Hurricane Milton made landfall as a Category 3 storm near Siesta Key in the southeastern US state of Florida on Wednesday night, NBC reported.

There were two confirmed deaths in St. Lucie County, the TV channel said.

Damaging winds and devastating rains from the hurricane will continue to whip through central Florida at least until Thursday morning, local time.