Ukrainian official dismisses reports claiming Kiev ready to declare ceasefire

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Kiev is not ready to declare a ceasefire along the existing line of engagement in exchange for security guarantees from the West, Dmitry Litvin, the Ukrainian presidential communication advisor, told Channel 24.

When asked if the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera’s report on the matter was true, Litvin said: "We have a 'peace formula,' which clarifies Ukraine’s view of just peace. This is the basis for the ongoing talks with our partners on strengthening Ukraine’s position. The 'victory plan' that will be presented to Britain, France, Italy and Germany in a few days is a tool to push the situation towards implementing the 'peace formula,'" he added.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peslov said earlier on Thursday that Moscow had not received any signals with regard to Kiev’s willingness to declare a ceasefire and nothing was being done in that regard.

Russia has repeatedly criticized the so-called peace formula promoted by Ukraine as unrealistic and emphasized the need to take realities on the ground into consideration. A while ago, Russian President Vladimir Putin set forth the conditions for resolving the situation in Ukraine, which included Ukraine withdrawing troops from Donbass and Novorossiya and abandoning plans to join NATO. Moscow also believes that all Western sanctions on Russia must be removed and Ukraine’s non-bloc and non-nuclear status must be guaranteed.