Russian forces press Ukrainian troops near Grigorovka in DPR — military expert

LUGANSK, October 10. /TASS/. Russian troops have narrowed the space between their and hostile positions near the settlement of Grigorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) to 2 km in the special military operation in Ukraine, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS on Thursday.

"In their liberation operations, Russian army units have intensified fire on Ukrainian militants’ positions in the settlement of Serebryanka. They have also managed to narrow the interposition space northeast of Grigorovka. The distance between the basic forces is less than 2 km," the military expert said.

Marochko told TASS on October 8 that Russian forces had breached the Ukrainian army’s defensive line near Kremennaya in the Lugansk People’s Republic and begun an operation to liberate the settlements of Serebryanka and Grigorovka. Therefore, Russian forces had begun to entrap Ukraine’s combat group stationed in Seversk and about 3,000 Ukrainian soldiers might be encircled, he said.