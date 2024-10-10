MELITOPOL, October 10. /TASS/. Servicemen of Russia's Battlegroup Dnepr have thwarted the rotation of units of the Ukrainian armed forces during a search effort in the forest area in the Zaporozhye Region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"A drone operator uncovered another enemy attempt to rotate troops. The data was transmitted to an operational headquarters. Artillery of the Battlegroup Dnepr struck the enemy target, using transmitted coordinates. The Ukrainian manpower was destroyed," the Defense Ministry said.

Ukraine is actively using forest belts to attack frontline settlements under the control of Russian troops. The reconnaissance units are using Tiger armored vehicles and Zala unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to uncover and destroy enemy positions in the Zaporozhye area. The operational range of this drone is 50 kilometers (31 miles). Ukrainian electronic warfare systems are not capable of suppressing the operation of this Russian UAV.

"We prepare each combat task, approach it with utmost rigor, study the route, aerial imagery, we have a constant overflight of quadcopter drones," the commander of the special forces group with call sign Sokol said.