US connivance with Kiev fraught with risk of full-scale West-Russia conflict — MFA

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. The United States’ continued connivance with the Kiev regime's ruinous fantasies may aggravate the crisis and is fraught with the risk of a full-scale conflict between Russia and the West, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has told the media.

"It has been repeatedly said that Washington's policy of connivance with Kiev's most destructive, far-reaching plans and fantasies is by and large the root cause this acute crisis, fraught with high risks and the possibility of sliding into a full-scale conflict between Russia and the historic West," Ryabkov noted.

The Pentagon's promises made the day before that in view of the risk of the conflict’s escalation the United States would not lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of American missiles for strikes deep into Russian territory would not change anything in the assessment of what was happening and the likely threats, the senior Russian diplomat pointed out.

"We need not some signals, but real evidence that there is an understanding of the futility of unconditional support for the minions in Kiev, and of the dangers that are exacerbated in a situation where this policy is not revised," Ryabkov stated.