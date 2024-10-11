At least 22 killed in Israeli air strike on Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip — WAFA

CAIRO, October 12. /TASS/. At least 22 people have been killed in an Israeli air strike on the city of Jabalia in the north of the blockaded Gaza Strip, Palestinian WAFA news agency reported.

Earlier, the death toll was reported at 15.

The agency said the dead included "women, children, and the elderly." At least 30 Arabs were wounded in the Israeli attack, and more than 10 people were buried under the rubble of destroyed buildings. The agency said the air strike targeted four residential buildings in the densely populated area of Jabalia.

The situation in the Middle East has escalated sharply since armed supporters of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas infiltrated Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip on October 7, killing residents of border settlements and taking more than 240 hostages. In response, Israel launched a military operation in the enclave with the aim of destroying the military and political structure of Hamas and freeing all those abducted. Fighting in Gaza continues to this day.