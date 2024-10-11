KURSK, October 11. /TASS/. Ukrainian armed forces have deliberately destroyed a civilian hospital in the Sudzha district by artillery at the start of the incursion into the border area of the Kursk Region, a local resident told a military investigator of the Russian Investigative Committee, TASS has a video of his testimony at its disposal.

"And on the same day, by lunchtime, they started shelling the hospital. It was an artillery strike. They (the Ukrainian armed forces - TASS) were bombing so heavily, very intensely, there was severe shelling. No one even tried counting the attacks, we were already down [in the shelter]," the man said.

According to him, there were many damaged houses and civilian vehicles in the settlements he passed through. The local noted that the Ukrainian military did not even intend to target Russian troops, and it was only civilian infrastructure and local residents who were hit.