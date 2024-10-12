US forces conduct airstrikes on militants in Syria — statement

NEW YORK, October 12. /TASS/. The United States conducted airstrikes on the camps of the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia) in Syria, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement on the X social media platform.

"US Central Command forces conducted a series of airstrikes against multiple known ISIS camps in Syria in the early morning of October 11," the statement reads.

"The strikes will disrupt the ability of ISIS to plan, organize and conduct attacks against the United States, its allies and partners, and civilians throughout the region and beyond. Our battle assessments are underway and do not indicate civilian casualties," CENTCOM added.