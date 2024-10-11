{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Anti-Russian sanctions

EU foreign ministers to discuss anti-Russian sanctions on Monday

Ministers will also discuss the issue of countering circumvention of sanctions against Russia

BRUSSELS, October 11. /TASS/. Foreign ministers of member-countries of the European Union will discuss new sanctions against Russia within the framework of the prohibitive measures mechanism approved on October 8 at their scheduled meeting on October 14 in Luxembourg, a high-ranking EU spokesperson told reporters in Brussels.

"There will be an exchange of opinions on sanctions. As you know, the new regime was approved on October 8. We expect member-countries will propose a list within the framework of the new regime," he said.

Ministers will also discuss the issue of countering circumvention of sanctions against Russia. "The sanctions regime probably needs to be changed, to make evasion of sanctions more difficult," the diplomat added.

The EU Council approved a new prohibitive mechanism aiming against alleged "destabilizing actions" of Russia abroad. The Council will decide exclusively on what to be considered as "hybrid actions" and "interference" as presented by EU members or its foreign affairs service.

Tags
Sanctions vs. Russia
Middle East conflict
Daily death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon amounts to 60 — health ministry
The overall death toll from Israeli bombardments and artillery attacks since the outbreak of the current escalation in October 2023 has reached 2,229, with around 10,300 people being wounded
World Bank’s executive board approves fund to support Ukraine — news agency
According to Reuters, it is expected that the United States, Canada and Japan will contribute funds
Hundreds of factories opened in Russia, industrial production growing — Putin
The Russian president also noted that it is necessary to expand the volume and range of products manufactured on the basis of Russian technologies
West puts pressure on those willing to attend BRICS summit — Kremlin aide
According to Yuri Ushakov, "probably not all countries of the world are interested in the success of the Kazan summit"
Argentina, Chile suspended lithium supplies to Russia — official
According to deputy department director of the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade Vladislav Demidov, Russian companies are preparing to start lithium feedstock mining in Russia but the paperwork on licenses for their operation should be expedited
Ukraine’s accession to NATO may lead to WWIII — MFA
At the previous NATO summit in Vilnius in July 2023, Zelensky voiced discontent that member countries were unwilling to nail down the timeline for inviting Ukraine to join NATO
Russian troops use latest Tribunal kamikaze drone in Ukraine operation
It has a flight range of over 10 km and carries a payload of 3 kg
British PM, Ukrainian president discuss 'victory plan' for Kiev
It is reported that the leaders also discussed Ukraine’s long-term future, and how investment in the country’s security today would support Europe’s broader security for generations to come
Kata’ib Hezbollah threatens strikes at US bases in case of Israeli aggression against Iraq
According to head of the militia’s security bureau Abu Ali al-Askari, the response strike of the Kata’ib Hezbollah will cover US facilities in Iraq and the neighboring region
Oslo to announce Nobel Peace Prize winner
Alfred Nobel specified that the awarding decision must be made by a committee of five people, appointed by the Norwegian parliament
Kiev ready for ceasefire along current front line, without recognizing new border — media
A significant number of Ukrainian troops "find themselves trapped" on Russian territory (near Kursk) and are unable to come to aid in Donbass where they are outnumbered in men, the report added
Ukrainian forces capture Sudzha civilians, hold them in boarding school — authorities
Alexander Bogachev pointed out that this information is confirmed by video footage shot by the Ukrainian servicemen themselves
Serbian leader insists on editing anti-Russian rhetoric in Southeast Europe's declaration
Aleksandar Vucic also stressed that many participants in the summit only sought to take advantage of the UN Charter to achieve their own goals
Any attack on Iran's nuclear facilities would be 'very serious provocation' — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister also commented on statements that Iran's parliament is allegedly seriously considering the possibility of withdrawing the country from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons
Russian embassy slams US vice president’s remarks about Putin as outrageous
According to the statement, "such a boorish language has become a habit among the current so-called American statesmen"
Dollar, euro having less than 30% in payments in BRICS — Russian Finance Minister
"The share of the dollar and the euro is declining and it is less than 30% now," Anton Siluanov noted
ASEAN countries accept invitation to attend BRICS summit in Kazan — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister noted that "the approaches being developed within BRICS to various issues of the agenda can quite be of interest for participants in East Asia summits"
Share of national currencies in payments within CIS over 85% — Putin
This figure continues growing, the Russian leader noted
Russian forces press Ukrainian troops near Grigorovka in DPR — military expert
Andrey Marochko added that Russian army units have intensified fire on Ukrainian militants’ positions in the settlement of Serebryanka
US blocks UN Security Council’s attempts to achieve ceasefire in Gaza — Russian envoy
Vasily Nebenzya also pointed out that Israel and the US contribute to the escalation in the Middle Eastern region
Zelensky becomes more open to talking with Russia as Ukraine’s position weakens — WaPo
It is reported that Kiev has signaled the importance of ending the conflict as Russia has gained ground on the battlefield
Defense contractor delivers new batch of Su-34 bombers to Russia’s Aerospace Forces
The bombers have undergone a series of ground and flight tests
Press review: Putin takes meetings in Kremlin and Russia's ace in the hole for peace talks
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, October 9th
Russia explains pre-pandemic exchange of anti-COVID equipment with US
It is reported that the situation was extremely challenging for all countries
Russian forces destroy two US-made Patriot missile launchers in Ukraine operation
Russia’s Battlegroup Center repulsed nine Ukrainian army counterattacks and inflicted roughly 490 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Russian, Iranian positions on international events very often close — Putin
The Russian leader noted that both countries "are actively working together on the international arena"
Russian drones capture footage of Ukrainian soldiers firing on retreating comrades
It is noted that despite heavy losses, the Ukrainian barrier troops continue to kill their own soldiers with friendly fire
Russia ready to discuss building new world order with friends — Putin
The Russian leader reiterated the invitation to Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and other participants of the forum to come to Kazan
Russian forces advancing in over ten areas in Kursk Region — commander
According to Apty Alaudinov, military is making visible progress
Visa-free regime for Georgian citizens explained by dialogue of peoples — Kremlin
"Interstate relations are one thing, but humanitarian relations, when it comes to dialogue between the peoples of the two countries, are another," Dmitry Peskov emphasized
Response measures to be in effect as soon as West approves long-range strikes — Lavrov
Commenting on Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s remark that the upcoming October 12 Ramstein-format meeting of the contact group on military aid for Kiev will become special, and the entire next week will become "historic in many ways," the top Russian diplomat noted that he "does not follows their meetings"
Russian marines kick out large Ukrainian group from Kursk Region — commander
Akhmat Special Forces Commander Major General Apty Alaudinov pointed out that he saw everything with his own eyes with the help of a drone
Russia sees nothing serious in foreign statements on Ukraine — Lavrov
"What truly matters are the actions on the ground and the practical steps taken by politicians when something serious is proposed," the Russian foreign minister underlined
Press review: US shuns Russia on Ukraine talks and Washington wavers on aiding Israel
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, October 10th
Zelensky needs to initiate talks with Russia, Ukrainian lawmaker says
Alexander Dubinsky is confident that Western leaders will put indirect pressure on the Ukrainian president
Big Five nuclear powers to hold regular meeting in New York soon — senior Russian diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov also wished every success to China which took over coordination of the group as he said that Beijing can count on Moscow’s support in what he called a turbulent time
US believes attack on Iran's nuclear facilities to make it boost its nukes — news agency
The Israeli Chief of the General Staff vowed to "choose the right time" to surprise Iran with an attack, while Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Hebrew warned that attacks on Israel will be ramped up
Hezbollah intel chief survives Israeli strikes on Beirut — TV
According to the source, "the attempt to kill Wafiq Safa has failed; he survived"
Putin starts his working program in Ashgabat
The agenda includes addressing the plenary session of the international forum, which will be opened by Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov
Jordan, Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia refuse to be involved in Israeli attack on Iran — WSJ
According to the officials, Tehran warned via secret diplomatic channels that countries will become targets for its strikes, if their territories or airspace are used for an attack on Iran
Russia not interested in Ukrainian statements on peace conferences — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister pointed out that Moscow's position was "extremely clearly stated by the Russian president at the Foreign Ministry on June 14"
IDF claims elimination of Islamic Jihad field commander in West Bank
According to the press office, in the past few months, Muhammad Abdullah was responsible for the organization of terrorist activities in this region
Ukrainian troops demoralized, routing on Avdeyevka direction — reconnaissance commander
According to the report, Russian troops slowly, but steadily, approach the city of Pokrovsk
Russia sees no point in Kiev’s 'peace summits,' won’t participate in them — top senator
"We do not take part in such meetings because we do not see any point in them," Valentina Matviyenko said
Russia’s Rubicon UAV technology teams operating in special military op area — top brass
"The Center’s teams have destroyed more than 400 items of armament and equipment of the Ukrainian army and wiped out about 800 site targets," the Defense Ministry said in a statement
Russia concerned over Japan’s remilitarization, Lavrov says
The top Russian diplomat said Japan has been ramping up its defense spending and upgrading the basic doctrines by allowing for the possibility of launching preventive strikes
Visits to Russia Hungary’s sovereign right, foreign minister tells German reporter
Peter Szijjarto said that Berlin has no right to dictate other countries, which event its ministers would attend
Putin arrives in Turkmenistan on working visit
The Russian president is to participate in the international forum
TurkStream can help Europe if Kiev refuses to extend Russian gas transit — Szijjarto
This alternative route may help not only Hungary, but other countries of Central Europe, the Hungarian top diplomat noted
Israel advises UN forces in Lebanon to withdraw north due to fighting with Hezbollah
Danny Danon emphasized that Israel does not seek to remain in Lebanon, but is "ready to take the necessary steps to push Hezbollah terrorists away from the northern border and to ensure the safety of the 70,000 Israeli residents who have become refugees in their country"
US blocks adoption of EAS Declaration — Russian foreign minister
Sergey Lavrov noted that in recent years, the declarations have laid out practical cooperation in economy, trade, investments, and the humanitarian sphere
Ukrainian army kills 80% of comrades trying to surrender
According to the Russian fighter, as soon as the Ukrainians spot a soldier trying to surrender via drone surveillance, they open targeted fire from various weapons
BRICS has no plans to change name despite new members — Kremlin aide
Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates became full-fledged BRICS members on January 1, 2024
New gas consuming region evolving globally — Gazprom
The role of Global South countries in gas consumption is growing, Alexey Miller noted
All US steps in Asia-Pacific region aimed at isolating Russia, China — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat pointed to the paradoxical nature of the slogan promoted by the United States about the creation of the so-called free and open Indo-Pacific region
Press review: Moscow doesn't trust Bern to mediate on Ukraine and Lavrov heads to Laos
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, October 11th
Seizure of Kursk NPP by Ukrainian troops fraught with recurrence of Chernobyl — delegation
Europe would have faced an environmental and humanitarian disaster, acting head of the Russian delegation to the Vienna Yulia Zhdanova said
Ukraine’s losses, reconnaissance unit’s elimination: unfolding situation in Kursk Region
The Russian military repelled five enemy attacks towards the settlements of Lyubimovka, Malaya Loknya, Novaya Sorochina and Kremyanoye
NATO to begin annual Steadfast Noon nuclear exercise on October 14 — Rutte
Steadfast Noon drills are held annually with the participation of dozens of aircraft from both nuclear and non-nuclear NATO states for simulating tactical nuclear weapons strikes
Two UN peacekeepers injured as Israel fires at UNIFIL headquarters in southern Lebanon
According to the report, the Israeli soldiers also attacked the entrance to the bunker where peacekeepers were sheltering near the village of Labbouneh
Pantsir-S on round-the-clock duty in Kursk region — Russian Defense Ministry
The crews constantly change positions
Rolf to launch production of cars in Russia in 2026-2027 — Rolf Group
According to owner Umar Kremlev, the plant will build cars from start to finish
Israel to retaliate so suddenly that Iran won't have time to realize anything — minister
Yoav Gallant reiterated that the Iranian attack did not damage the Israeli Air Force's capabilities
Turkey interested in engaging Russian companies in coal, gas projects
It is reported that the ministers also discussed opportunities of sharing experience in training skilled personnel for fuel and energy sector plants
West hopes to pull Ukraine into NATO in exchange for territories — MFA
"The West forgets that one of the main reasons for the start of the conflict was its obsessive wish to drag Ukraine into the alliance, to turn it into a springboard for confrontation with Russia," Maria Zakharova recalled
FACTBOX: What is known about consequences of UAV attack in Adygea
There are no victims or injured, firefighters are putting out the blaze
Europe, US not interested in de-escalation in Middle East — Iranian president
According to Masoud Pezeshkian, the situation in the region has escalated dramatically because Israel doesn’t recognize "any international legal and humanitarian standards"
Baltic Fleet's ship pulls into Namibia’s Walvis Bay port
The crew will replenish water, fuel and food supplies, as well as conduct a technical inspection of the ship
IRGC confirms destruction of numerous Israeli F-35s in Iranian missile strike
It was earlier reported that more than 20 Israeli Air Force F-35 aircraft were hit during an IRGC missile strike on Israel
Romania notifies Russia of imminent closure of its consulate general — diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, this step on the part of Bucharest is conditioned by Russia's decision "to denounce the bilateral intergovernmental agreement on the opening of the mentioned consular institution"
Nuclear test ban organization says Iranian seismic event looks like earthquake — diplomat
A 4.5-magnitude earthquake was recorded in Iran’s province of Semnan southeast of the capital Tehran on October 5
US connivance with Kiev fraught with risk of full-scale West-Russia conflict — MFA
"We need not some signals, but real evidence that there is an understanding of the futility of unconditional support for the minions in Kiev, and of the dangers that are exacerbated in a situation where this policy is not revised," Sergey Ryabkov stated
Ukrainian troops deliberately destroy hospital in Kursk Region — eyewitness
According to the local, there were many damaged houses and civilian vehicles in the settlements he passed through
Industrial production in Europe down to 10-year low without Russian gas — Gazprom CEO
Alexey Miller noted that with the reduction in gas supplies to the European market, "someone has to be the scapegoat, someone has to suffer"
Georgian PM describes situation in Ukraine as disastrous
The posters, which were put up in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi and other cities, show destroyed homes, bridges, schools, churches and other buildings in Artyomovsk (called Bakhmut in Ukraine), Kharkov, Chernigov, Mariupol, Irpen and Donetsk
Trump beats Harris in US voter support by two percentage points
The results of the poll showed that 48% of respondents are ready to support Trump in the November presidential election, while 46% favored Harris
Chancellor says Germany to continue supplying weapons to Israel
Olaf Scholz stressed that the German government had made decisions that would ensure further supplies in the near future
Stoltenberg could face life imprisonment for his crimes — lawyer
"We are talking about very serious charges," Philippe Vanlangendonck pointed out
Russian forces push Ukrainian troops beyond LPR administrative border
With the advance near Myasozharovka, Russian troops have begun to deliver "more precise fire" at enemy units stationed in the area of the community of Lozovaya, Andrey Marochko said
Putin says new world order reflecting diversity is emerging
The Russian leader pointed out that new powerful centers of economic growth, financial and political influence are now emerging, primarily in the Global East and South
NATO does not rule out Ukraine conflict going global, US general says
Devin Pepper also said that Russia still posed an existential threat to NATO, trying to influence its member states, allegedly through election meddling
Kiev better accept that it will lose territories — Polish politician
"Currently, the Ukrainians are losing steam - the longer this war goes on, the worse the situation in Ukraine will be," Slawomir Mentzen stated
Russia sees no point in Ukraine-initiated 'peace summits,' says senate speaker
"We don’t take part in these kinds of get-togethers because we see no point in them," Valentina Matviyenko said
Ukraine’s losses, counterattacks, captives: unfolding situation in Kursk Region
The Russian military struck clusters of manpower and equipment of 13 enemy brigades in the Kursk Region
Tajikistan-Russia security cooperation focuses on Afghan issue — senior diplomat
Sodik Imom noted that the trend of expanding activities of terrorist extremist groups and increasing drug smuggling is alarming
Ukrainian official dismisses reports claiming Kiev ready to declare ceasefire
"The 'victory plan' that will be presented to Britain, France, Italy and Germany in a few days is a tool to push the situation towards implementing the 'peace formula,'" Dmitry Litvin said
South Korean writer Han Kang awarded with Nobel Prize in Literature
Han Kang became famous for her novel The Vegetarian, for which she was awarded the Booker Prize in 2016, as well as for her novel Human Acts
Russia’s BRICS chairmanship plan already 80% fulfilled — Kremlin aide
"The plan was primarily focused on ensuring the smooth integration of the new BRICS member states into the cooperation within our association and their adaptation to the established BRICS culture," Yury Ushakov emphasized
No use training Ukrainian troops in France amid mass defections, expert says
Peer de Jong described the Ukrainian armed forces’ situation as a disaster
Russia has proof of US’, UK’s involvement in sabotage of Nord Stream pipelines — diplomat
The publication of the evidence will depend on how the situation around the investigation unfolds, Maria Zakharova said
Russian Lancet munition destroys French-made artillery gun in Kharkov Region
"After the exact location coordinates of the enemy’s self-propelled artillery system were confirmed, a decision was made to deliver a pinpoint strike at the target," the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Russia delivers 38 strikes at Ukrainian energy sites, military airfields over week
Russia’s Battlegroup South liberated three communities in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the week, the ministry reported
Invitations to BRICS summit sent to 38 countries, with 32 accepted — Kremlin aide
24 countries have confirmed their participation in the summit at the highest level
US strikes on Yemen violate international law, Russian diplomat tells UN envoy
Sergey Vershinin and Hans Grundberg discussed ways to boost the political process in Yemen, "despite the growing instability in the Middle East"
Iran warns Persian Gulf states against any assistance to Israel — Reuters
"The message emphasized the need for regional unity against Israel and the importance of securing stability," the source added
Mobilized Ukrainians mysteriously dying at recruitment centers — underground
Due to widespread public anger, many conscientious employees have left their jobs, only to be replaced by "total scumbags" with criminal records
Zelensky says second conference on Ukraine to be held in November
It contradicts his office's statements
Gazprom, Hungary ink memorandum of understanding
"High significance of Russian gas supplies for support of Hungary’s energy security was noted," Gazprom informed
Russia ranks second main supplier of LNG to Spain in 9M 2024
In September 2024, Madrid purchased 3,368 GWh of gas from Moscow or 13% of the total quantity
Putin relieves Russian Ambassador to US Antonov of his post — decree
The Russian diplomat returned to Moscow on October 6
Russian UN envoy blasts Israel for shameless treatment of civilian casualties in Lebanon
According to Vasily Nebenzya, "the unprecedented of escalation of violence goes far beyond the limits of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict area
