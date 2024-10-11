KURSK, October 11. /TASS/. Russian servicemen have rescued 56 residents of the Kursk Region's border districts from captivity over the past day, the press service of the regional government said.

"Today, Russian servicemen have rescued 56 residents of the border region. A total of 43 people were rescued in the Korenevsky District, seven in the Sudzhansky District, and six in the Bolshesoldatsky District," the report stated. The government clarified that the rescued individuals are safe and are receiving the necessary assistance.

On August 6, Ukraine launched a massive attack on the Kursk Region, prompting a state of emergency in the area. Residents of border regions are being evacuated to safer territories.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Kiev has lost approximately 21,900 servicemen and 144 tanks since the fighting began in the region. The operation to eliminate Ukrainian formations continues.