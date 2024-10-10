Russian marines kick out large Ukrainian group from Kursk Region — commander

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. A large group of Ukrainian servicemen with equipment has fled home across the border with the Kursk Region, Deputy Chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department, Akhmat Special Forces Commander Major General Apty Alaudinov said.

"I would like to note that in our Kursk area, the fighters of all units are working very well, fighting with dignity. In particular, I would like to praise the 155th marine brigade. They are the best. I'd like to say that today we saw that a very large group of enemy vehicles simply ran away from the territory of the Kursk Region, ran across the border, ran over, let's say, losing some of their tanks, which were burned by the same servicemen of the 155th brigade on the move," Alaudinov during a Rossiya-24 TV broadcast.

He pointed out that he saw everything with his own eyes with the help of a drone. "I must say that the guys have done a very good job in our area. Over the past few days we have knocked them (the Ukrainian troops - TASS) out of very serious areas. The guys have made good progress," the general added.

The situation in the Kursk Region allows to hope optimistically for its early liberation, Alaudinov noted.

"We are moving forward slowly, without hurrying. At this rate, we will probably soon be able to report that the Kursk Region has been liberated," he said.

Alaudinov also announced good news about the situation in the Kursk Region in the near future.