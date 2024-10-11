Nearly 7,000 people cross into Syria from Lebanon in past day — Russian military

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Nearly 7,000 people entered the Syrian territory from Lebanon in the past 24 hours, Oleg Igansyuk, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said.

"Over the past day, as many as 6,886 people crossed Syria’s border from Lebanon via the checkpoints of Al-Arida, Al-Jawasiyeh, Al-Dabousiyah, Jisr Qamar, and Jdaidet Yabous," he said.

He also said that Syria’s authorities and the Russian Reconciliation Center helped ten more refugees - one man, two women, and seven children - leave the Rukban camp in the al-Tanf area, where the humanitarian situation is on the edge of catastrophe.