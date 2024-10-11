Rostec launches Mi-171A3 helicopter production

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Rostec’s Russian Helicopters Holding launched production of Mi-171A3 offshore helicopters, the state corporation’s press service told reporters.

"The Mi-171A3 is fitted with a domestic digital avionics system. It makes possible to pilot the helicopter in automatic and manual regimes in any time of the day. The helicopter does not need external references at the same time. It makes the flight safe even in a thick fog in mountains and in low clouds. Russian Helicopters has already launched series production of the base model," First Deputy CEO of Rostec Vladimir Artyakov said, cited by the press service.

The Mi-171A3 is created to service remote and hard-to-reach facilities. The maximal takeoff weight of the helicopter is 13,000 kg. The flight range with main fuel tanks is over 850 km. The helicopter can be operated in different climatic conditions, including the Arctic Region.

"The Mi-171A3 is the flagship of the Mi-8 family embodying the whole experience of helicopters development by our holding. This helicopter is a versatile platform that can be used not only by oil and gas companies but also by airlines specializing in cargo, corporate and VIP transportation," head of Russian Helicopters division Alexander Danilov said.