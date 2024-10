KAZAN, October 3. /TASS/. Temporary security restrictions have been imposed at the airport in Kazan, the capital of Russia’s Tatarstan Region, the Federal Air Transport Agency said in a statement.

"Temporary restrictions were imposed at Kazan Airport starting at 8:40 a.m. Moscow time (5:40 a.m. GMT) on October 12 in order to ensure the safety of civilian flights. Both arrivals and departures are suspended," the statement reads.