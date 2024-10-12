Russian military completes reconstruction of quay wall for Borei-class nuclear submarines

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Commander of the Russian Northern Fleet’s submarine forces Vice Admiral Anatoly Kovalenko reported to Defense Minister Anatoly Belousov at the home station of Borei and Borei-A class nuclear-powered submarines that the reconstruction of the quay wall was over, the Defense Ministry said.

The ministry noted that the defense chief had inspected the Northern Fleet’s military and social infrastructure facilities.

"Commander of the Russian Northern Fleet’s submarine forces Vice Admiral Anatoly Kovalenko reported to the Russian defense minister at the home station of Borei and Borei-A class nuclear-powered submarines that the large-scale reconstruction of a quay wall for Project 955 nuclear submarines had been completed. The upgraded infrastructure facilities are capable of providing the submarines with the necessary energy, communication, air and water supplies, making it possible to significantly reduce the wear of the vessels’ mechanisms during their state at the home base," the statement reads.